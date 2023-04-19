Telangana Assembly elections any time after June?

Hyderabad: Telangana assembly elections are likely to be held any time after June. According to the sources, the Election Commission can take steps to take control of the state any time after June

According to the rules, the Election Commission can issue a notification with an election schedule six months before the completion of the term of the Assembly in any state.

Political pundits say that Election Commission in Telangana has the power to release the schedule of elections after June and the commission officials in the city have also reviewed the preparations for the assembly elections a couple of days back.

On the other hand, it is being said that the BJP is not ready to give more time to KCR in Telangana and the election regulations can be fully utilized.

According to the sources, a plan has been charted out for BJP to do better in the Telangana elections. BJP leadership is in favour of early elections or advocating Telangana elections along with the general elections in the country.

Apart from this, there is also speculation of elections in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has started preparations for the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana. A team of three senior officials led by Deputy Election Commissioner Nitish Kumar Vyas reached Hyderabad on Saturday to review the arrangements. Commission officials met Chief Electoral Officer Vishwaraj and others.

In the meeting, Nitish Kumar Vyas reviewed the inclusion and exclusion of voters’ names besides updating the voters’ list. He asked the office bearers to keep an eye on the voter list and ensure preparation of defect-free list.