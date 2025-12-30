Telangana Assembly: Parties flag Gulf workers’ issues

Hyderabad: The problems of Telangana migrants in Gulf countries emerged as a major focus in the Assembly, with members cutting across party lines flagging the need for stronger welfare and support systems.

BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar said youth seeking overseas jobs must route their applications only through Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) to ensure safe and legal migration.

Minister stresses TOMCOM route

Ponnam Prabhakar advised candidates aspiring for employment abroad to register with TOMCOM, undergo structured training and then explore opportunities in foreign countries.

He said the government is imparting special training based on skill sets and is also offering foreign language coaching to improve the employability of Telangana youth in overseas markets.

Calls for helpline and Pravasi Diwas

Congress member Aadi Srinivas urged the government to set up a dedicated helpline for Gulf migrants to address emergencies and day-to-day grievances.

He also suggested that Telangana Pravasi Diwas be organised for the benefit of nearly 10 lakh people from the state living and working abroad, so that their issues and expectations can be formally recognised.

Demand for special Gulf ministry

BJP Legislature Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy demanded the creation of an exclusive ministry for Gulf workers in Telangana.

He argued that a dedicated department would help provide focused attention to distressed migrants and their families and streamline rehabilitation and support measures.

Government outlines migrant support measures

Responding to the Telangana Assembly members, minister Ponnam said a Pravasi Praja Vani grievance centre has been set up at Praja Bhavan to listen to and resolve problems faced by overseas workers.

He added that an advisory council on migrants has already been formed and asserted that TOMCOM will be further strengthened as the state’s principal gateway for safe foreign employment.