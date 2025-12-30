Telangana Assembly: Parties flag Gulf workers’ issues

Congress seeks helpline and Pravasi Diwas for 10 lakh migrants; BJP demands separate ministry; Minister Ponnam says Praja Vani centre set up, TOMCOM being strengthened.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th December 2025 9:03 am IST
All-party chorus in Telangana Assembly for Gulf workers' welfare
Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: The problems of Telangana migrants in Gulf countries emerged as a major focus in the Assembly, with members cutting across party lines flagging the need for stronger welfare and support systems.

Advertisement

BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar said youth seeking overseas jobs must route their applications only through Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) to ensure safe and legal migration.

Minister stresses TOMCOM route

Ponnam Prabhakar advised candidates aspiring for employment abroad to register with TOMCOM, undergo structured training and then explore opportunities in foreign countries.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

He said the government is imparting special training based on skill sets and is also offering foreign language coaching to improve the employability of Telangana youth in overseas markets.

Calls for helpline and Pravasi Diwas

Congress member Aadi Srinivas urged the government to set up a dedicated helpline for Gulf migrants to address emergencies and day-to-day grievances.

He also suggested that Telangana Pravasi Diwas be organised for the benefit of nearly 10 lakh people from the state living and working abroad, so that their issues and expectations can be formally recognised.

Memory Khan Seminar

Demand for special Gulf ministry

BJP Legislature Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy demanded the creation of an exclusive ministry for Gulf workers in Telangana.

He argued that a dedicated department would help provide focused attention to distressed migrants and their families and streamline rehabilitation and support measures.

Government outlines migrant support measures

Responding to the Telangana Assembly members, minister Ponnam said a Pravasi Praja Vani grievance centre has been set up at Praja Bhavan to listen to and resolve problems faced by overseas workers.

He added that an advisory council on migrants has already been formed and asserted that TOMCOM will be further strengthened as the state’s principal gateway for safe foreign employment.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th December 2025 9:03 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button