Telangana Assembly passes Bill to boost ease of doing business

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday, September 12, passed a Bill aimed at improving ease of doing business and decriminalising minor offences, in line with the Centre’s Jan Vishwas legislation.

State Legislative Affairs and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the Telangana Praja Viswasam (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 has been drafted in accordance with the Central legislation, which decriminalised over 180 minor offences and replaced them with monetary penalties.

The Bill’s objectives include providing scope for compromise in certain offences to reduce legal disputes, improving transparency and regulatory efficiency and scrapping outdated and unnecessary legislation.

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Replying to the debate, Sridhar Babu said the Industries Department officials held consultations with various other departments and identified over 400 offences that can be decriminalised to promote ease of doing business.

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Responding to concerns raised by members, he said the government would instruct the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) to address difficulties faced by small businessmen, especially those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and the minorities, and assist in securing bank loans.

The Lok Sabha on April 1 passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, to amend certain provisions in different laws for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further promote ease of doing business and living.