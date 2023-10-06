Telangana Assembly polls: Can BRS record hat trick win? Here’s pre-poll survey

Hyderabad: The political temperature has heated up in Telangana as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly polls. Meanwhile, a pre-poll survey for Telangana polls made surprising predictions.

In Telangana, the BJP is attempting to come to power, while the BRS aims to retain power for a third consecutive term. On the other hand, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to return to power in the state.

Telangana pre-poll survey

Despite the BJP’s tremendous efforts to come to power in Telangana, a pre-poll survey conducted by Lok Poll revealed that the party is expected to win only 2-3 seats.

Surprisingly, the survey predicts that the Indian National Congress (INC) will form the government in Telangana, securing 61-67 seats.

According to the pre-poll survey, the BRS is expected to secure 45-51 seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. It also predicts that AIMIM will be limited to 6-8 seats.

Seat share in previous Telangana Assembly polls

In the previous Telangana Assembly polls, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government after securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The saffron party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will be able to become the first leader in South India to serve as chief minister for a third consecutive term.