Telangana Assembly polls: KCR to launch election campaign today

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is set to commence the election campaign for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls today in Medak.

KCR, who will travel from Hyderabad to Medak by road, will launch the distribution of an enhanced disabled pension of Rs 4015. Additionally, he will inaugurate the party office, the District Superintendent of Police’s office, and the integrated district offices complex. In the afternoon, he is scheduled to address a public meeting.

This will mark his first public meeting since announcing the party candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. The next Telangana Assembly polls for the 119 constituency seats are expected to take place in December 2023.

Recently, the President of BRS and Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, announced the party’s list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. The CM disclosed candidates for 115 out of the 119 constituencies, while candidates for the Goshamahal, Nampally, Jangaon, and Narsapur constituencies will be revealed later.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), formerly known as BRS, formed the first government in the newly created state of Telangana in 2014. It retained power in 2018 when KCR advanced the elections a few months ahead to separate them from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

If TRS maintains power, KCR will become the first leader in South India to serve as chief minister for a third consecutive term.