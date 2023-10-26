Telangana Assembly polls: Raja Singh launches election campaign

BJP MLA from the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency, Raja Singh, on Thursday launched a campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. He began his campaign in the Dattatreya Nagar division of the Goshamahal assembly constituency.

He is contesting the polls from the constituency on a BJP ticket, as the party recently revoked his suspension.

Day 1 – Dattatreya Nagar Division, #Goshamahal



आज मेरी गोशामहल विधानसभा के दत्तात्रेय नगर डिवीज़न में चुनाव प्रचार का शुभ आरंभ किया गया।



जनता द्वारा मिल रहे आशिर्वाद को देखते हुए मैं ये कह सकता हु की गोशामहल में तीसरी बार भाजपा की जीत तय है।



Today, I officially launched my… pic.twitter.com/SEslmHSgCb — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) October 26, 2023

Letter from Central Disciplinary Committee of BJP to Raja Singh

In a letter from the Central Disciplinary Committee of the BJP to Raja Singh, Om Pathak, Member Secretary of the Committee, wrote, “Upon suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party had issued a show-cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show-cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Based on your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith.”

Now, Raja Singh is gearing up for the polls as he contests from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency for the third time.

While surveys are divided on the potential outcomes of the polls, they predict that the BJP is unlikely to form a government in the state. Most surveys indicate that the BJP’s seat share will remain in the single digits.

However, recently, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arvind Dharmapuri rejected the pre-poll survey for the Telangana Assembly elections. He alleged that the surveys have become a commercial business and dismissed their predictions, claiming that spending money could influence the results. He added, “Very few people conduct real surveys.”

Meanwhile, Raja Singh is also confident about his victory in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.