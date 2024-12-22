Telangana Assembly: Seethakka targets BRS on farm debt relief

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayati Raj minister Seethakka criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, asserting that during its tenure, it only provided interest waivers rather than actual loan waivers.

She emphasized that the BRS administration placed burdens on farmers, alleging that under their governance, farmers were subjected to severe financial constraints.

Her remarks came during a discussion in the Legislative Assembly regarding the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Seethakka pointed out the “inconsistency” in claims made by the BRS, questioning how a burden of Rs 30,000 crores in loans could still exist if genuine loan waivers had been executed.

She highlighted the previous rhetoric surrounding farmers, noting that there were claims of “noose for those who cultivate rice” and “exorbitant charges for tenant farmers,” which now seem ironic given the current discussions in the Assembly.

In response to these criticisms, BJP MLA Payal Shankar urged that Rythu Bharosa benefits should be extended to all eligible farmers.

He noted that there are still pending loan waivers amounting to 20-30%, calling for their completion to alleviate the financial strain on farmers.