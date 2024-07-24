Telangana Assembly session until July 31; budget to be tabled tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Telangana Assembly has decided to convene the budget session until July 31. The budget will be tabled in the Assembly tomorrow.

The meeting, led by assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, was held in his chamber on Tuesday and decided on the session’s schedule.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, deputy chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, government whip Beerla Ilaiah, BRS MLAs Harish Rao and Prashanth Reddy, BJP MLA Maheshwar Reddy, CPI MLA Kunamaneni Sambasivarao, and AIMIM MLA Balala were present at the BAC meeting.

Telangana Assembly to approve budget on last day of session

Although the budget will be presented on July 25, the Assembly will approve it on July 31.

On the day of the budget, the state cabinet, headed by Revanth Reddy, will meet at 9 a.m. to approve it. After approval, it will be presented in the House by Vikramarka.

Akbaruddin Owaisi demands 15-day session

Yesterday, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi urged Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to conduct the Telangana budget session for at least 15 days to discuss important issues pertaining to the people of the state.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Owaisi stated that since the government brought the vote-on-account budget in the last Assembly session, demands for grants and other important issues were not discussed.

Meanwhile, BRS leader T Harish Rao also demanded that the state government hold the Telangana Assembly session for at least 15 days.

Despite all demands, the Telangana government decided to convene the Assembly session only until July 31 and present the budget on Thursday.