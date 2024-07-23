Union Budget 2024: Standard deduction, income tax rates in focus

Standard deduction and income tax rates are back in focus as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her seventh consecutive Union Budget on Tuesday, which will lay a roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

After presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman will address a press conference along with the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan, Secretaries of the Ministry of Finance, and Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday afternoon.

Standard deduction hike, changes in income tax rates expected

In the Union Budget 2024, the spotlight will likely be on changes in the income tax slabs, rates, and standard deduction to benefit taxpayers.

The standard deduction is availed by salaried income taxpayers and pensioners. It is a fixed amount that salaried employees and pensioners can deduct from their taxable income without providing proof of expenses. Currently, it is Rs. 50,000.

An increase in the standard deduction will be a relief for taxpayers as inflation has increased, raising the cost of living. It is expected that it will be hiked to either Rs. 1 lakh or Rs. 75,000.

Regarding income tax rates, it is expected that there will be changes in the slab structure or rates.

Union Budget 2024 likely to focus on supporting consumption

The Union Budget is likely to focus on supporting consumption through higher allocation for the rural economy, taxation reforms, infrastructure push, thrust on local manufacturing, job and skill creation, and an increase in production-linked incentive (PLI) allocation to more labor-intensive sectors.

According to experts, there is a need to infuse investments in districts and rural areas to accelerate both traditional economic activities and the new economy, especially focused on circularity.

Focusing on creating rural areas as champions of circularity holds significant potential, as overall sustainability becomes a key priority.

The Economic Survey 2023-2024 projects India’s GDP growth rate at 6.5 to 7 percent for 2024-25, seeing the economy on a strong footing.

However, achieving a 7 percent GDP growth rate “is doable” for India despite the global environment becoming more challenging since the beginning of the year, according to Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran.