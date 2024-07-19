Telangana government to present budget on July 25

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana is going to present its first full budget after a gap of a decade.

The last full budget presented by the party was in the assembly of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Telangana budget session to begin on July 23

Though the budget will be presented on July 25, the session of the legislature will begin on July 23.

In view of this, the Governor of Telangana, C.P. Radhakrishnan, has summoned the session of the assembly on July 23.

On the first day of the session, the governor will address the joint sitting of the legislature.

Vote on account budget

On February 10, the state government presented a vote on account budget for four months due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Now, as the period of the vote on account budget is going to expire on July 31, the state government needs to pass the full budget in the legislature before the deadline.

Meanwhile, the Union Government is going to present its budget on July 23. It will be presented for the third time by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.