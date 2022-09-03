Telangana Assembly sessions to continue from September 6

Hyderabad: Legislative Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu on Friday declared that the budget session of the state legislative Assembly and the state legislative Council will continue from September 6.

The ruling party, TRS will mainly focus on the coming Munugode assembly poll and also discuss the development activities of the government. The exact number of working days and the agenda for the session will be discussed and finalised on September 6, during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

The House suspended three BJP MLAs after they rushed to the well of the house when Finance Minister T Harish Rao was reading out the Budget speech. The MLAs were suspended for the rest session on the first day of the budget session on March 7.

According to media reports, the AIMIM is likely to urge the house to remove Goshamahal Ex-BJP MLA Raja Singh from the House after he was arrested in a hate speech case.