Telangana Budget sessions for 2022-23 to start from March 7

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with the state cabinet leaders decided, in a high level meeting today at Pragathi Bhavan to start the budget sessions of the state Legislative Assembly from March 7 ie. Monday.

State finance minister Harish Rao will introduce the budget in the upcoming meetings which will commence from the 7th of the upcoming month. The duration for the meeting (ie the number of days) will be decided at the BAC meeting.

The CM will also hold a state cabinet meeting at Pragati Bhavan on March 6 (Sunday) at 5 pm to approve the state budget.

The main focus on the state budget in the last seven years has been “welfare”. This is in keeping with the TRS party’s flag scheme, Dalit Bandhu to which the state is planning to allocate around Rs 20,000 crore.

Besides, around Rs 7,000 crore will be allocated to ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ scheme. The allocations to welfare are expected to touch Rs 70,000 crore in the Budget 2022-23.