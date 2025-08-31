Telangana Assembly to discuss commission report on Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Sunday supplied Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project to Assembly members in a pendrive. The House is expected to discuss the report later today.

K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who was the chief minister during the previous BRS regime, was held “directly and also vicariously accountable for the irregularities and the illegalities in planning, construction, completion, operation and maintenance of the three barrages”, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy earlier said, quoting the report.

The commission also pointed out that the project lacked cabinet approval and work had started even without the final Detailed Project Report (DPR).

KCR was pre-determined and bent upon constructing the barrage at Medigadda at his “free choice,” and the authorities associated with the decision-making facilitated them, a summary of the report shared with the media had said.

The commission concluded that the entire project was characterised by “rampant and brazen procedural and financial irregularities”, it said.

Meanwhile, Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu placed the Telangana Municipalities Amendments Bill that would facilitate 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes (BCs) in the local body elections.

The Telangana Government has conducted a survey based on which it was decided to reserve 42 per cent of local body positions to people belonging to BCs. The state government, after a lot of exercise during the past year, decided to amend a law of 2019 to facilitate the reservations to OBCs, Sridhar Babu told the House.

BRS legislator Gangula Kamalakar said his party wants the bill to be passed and implement the reservations. He, however, advised the state government to follow due process with regard to the quota so that the bill will not face legal hurdles.