Telangana Assembly to introduce ‘Best Legislator’ annual award

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly is considering the introduction of a new award, the “Best Legislator Award,” aimed at recognizing members who demonstrate exceptional performance in the Assembly.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar announced this initiative during a training program for MLAs and MLCs held at the MCHRD Institute on Wednesday, December 11.

This program, known as the “Legislator Orientation,” was inaugurated by Prasad Kumar alongside Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Prakash, and minister for Legislative Affairs Sridhar Babu.

డిసెంబర్ 11, 2024

హైదరాబాద్



తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర శాసనపరిషత్తు మరియు శాసనసభ సభ్యులకు జూబ్లిహిల్స్ MCHRD లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన రెండు రోజుల శాసనసభ కార్య విధానం మరియు కార్యక్రమ నిర్వాహణ నియమావళిపై సభ్యులకు అవగాహన సదస్సును ప్రారంభించి పాల్గొన్న తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర శాసనసభాపతి గౌ. శ్రీ గడ్డం ప్రసాద్… pic.twitter.com/OAMyKqn7iw — Gaddam Prasad Kumar (@GpkOfficial_) December 11, 2024

The two-day orientation program is designed to enhance the understanding of legislative affairs among assembly members, enabling them to engage more meaningfully in discussions and debates.

Prasad Kumar emphasized that a thorough understanding of legislative processes is crucial for members to contribute effectively to the Assembly.

Notably, Sukender Reddy pointed out that such training sessions had not been conducted for MLAs and MLCs in the past decade.

Sridhar Babu expressed concern over the absence of BRS MLAs and MLCs from this important orientation program who boycotted it citing ‘bias’ of the Speaker.

The event saw attendance from TPCC Chief Mahesh Goud and several ministers, alongside 65 other legislators.