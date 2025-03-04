Telangana Assembly’s budget session likely in second week of March

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly’s budget session is expected to begin in the second week of March. A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is likely to take place on March 6 to finalize the session’s schedule. The cabinet is expected to decide on the session’s commencement, possibly after March 8 or 10.

The meeting will also approve key policies, including the caste survey, SC categorization, and an increase in Backward Classes (BC) reservations in local body elections, education, and employment. Additionally, the duration of the budget session will be determined.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma adjourned the Legislative Assembly and Council indefinitely on Sunday, paving the way for the budget session. He will inaugurate the session by addressing a joint sitting of both houses.

Reliable sources indicate that after an initial debate on the Governor’s address, the session will be adjourned for a week before the budget is formally presented. The caste census report is also expected to be tabled, along with a bill to increase BC reservations in local body elections to 42%. A resolution urging the central government to amend the Constitution for this purpose will be passed in the House.

Additionally, an all-party delegation led by the Chief Minister is being planned to visit Delhi and meet the Prime Minister to push for constitutional amendments on BC reservations.