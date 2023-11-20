Telangana: At least 2 killed as roof of under-construction structure collapses

Over six people were injured in the incident. A third worker was still trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway.

Moinabad indoor stadium collapse
Rescue operations underway after the roof of an under construction indoor stadium collapsed in Moinabad on Monday (Photo: Bachanjeetsingh_TNIE/X)

Hyderabad: At least two people were reportedly killed in the partial collapse of the roof of an under-construction structure at Kanakamadi village in Moinabad, Ranga Reddy district on Monday, November 20.

The incident occurred at the sports complex at Kanakamamidi in Moinabad block, around 40 km from Hyderabad. Migrant workers from other states were busy in the construction of a table tennis auditorium when the roof slab collapsed.

DCP Rajendernagar R Jagadishwar Reddy told Siasat.com while one body has been recovered, efforts were on to remove the other body from under the rubble. A third worker was still trapped under the debris.

The two deceased were labourers identified as Bablu from Bihar and Sunil from West Bengal.

The structure being constructed was reportedly a part of an indoor stadium.

Over six people were injured in the incident. Rescue operations are underway.

(With inputs from IANS)

