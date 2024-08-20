Telangana athletes in Indian MMA team travelling to Pakistan for championship

Hyderabad: A team of Mixed Martial Artists (MMA) athletes from India is travelling to Pakistan for the Asian championship.

The team comprising athletes from Hyderabad and Telangana is participating in the IMMAF Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship 2024 taking place in Lahore Pakistan from August 17-22. The 12-member team is being coached by renowned Hyderabad MMA trainer Shaik Khalid.

In this regard, MMA India President Sharif Mohammed Babu Tottiyil wrote a letter to the external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and Union sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandvya seeking a travel advisory and guidelines for the Indian team during their stay in Pakistan.

“I trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to inform you about the participation of the Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) team in the forthcoming Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship, scheduled to take place in Lahore, Pakistan, from August 17th to August 22nd, 2024”

“As the President of the Mixed Martial Arts Association of India (MMA India), it is my privilege to lead our national team to participate in this prestigious event. The Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship represents a crucial opportunity for our athletes to compete at an elite level, gain international exposure, and promote our country’s prowess in the sport. ” Mohammed said in a letter to the external affairs minister.