Telangana: Auto driver thrashed, beating filmed over Rs 5000 loan

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident from Vikarabad district, an auto rickshaw driver was thrashed brutally for failing to clear a loan of Rs 5,000. Not only that, the assaulter even filmed the entire episode.

According to the police, the victim Balayya is an the auto driver who took a loan of Rs 5,000 from Ravi, a resident of Rajiv Colony, three months ago. Balayya was supposed to be Rs 500 interest on the component of Rs 5000 every month.

Balayya reportedly didn’t repay the amount following which Ravi confined him in house and beat him badly. Ravi even asked a relative to film him beating Balayya, said the police. Following that, the video of him thrashing the auto driver went viral on social media.

The police booked a case and are investigating.