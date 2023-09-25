Telangana: Autonomous colleges offer 10 marks to students who attend classes regularly

Hyderabad: Graduating students in autonomous colleges now have an added incentive to attend classes regularly. To boost attendance, colleges are offering 10 extra marks to students who do not miss a single class.

In autonomous colleges, students are required to maintain a minimum attendance of 75 percent to be eligible for semester examinations. The new initiative rewards students who achieve perfect attendance with 10 additional internal marks.

Under the previous grading system, students received 30 percent of their marks for internal assessments and 70 percent for activities other than exams. However, the new system includes 10 percent of the marks for class attendance. This change is expected to encourage higher attendance rates among graduating students.

Non-attendance has been a growing concern for colleges and universities, prompting this decision. Besides the 10 marks for attendance, students will also earn 20 marks for class tests, 10 marks for assignments, and 10 marks for seminars and group discussions.

The implementation of this policy will begin immediately, and students who achieve 100 percent attendance will receive the additional marks. This move is part of a broader effort to improve student attendance, and the 75 percent minimum attendance requirement for semester examinations will remain in place.

With these measures in place, it is anticipated that more degree students will prioritize attending classes to secure additional marks and enhance their academic performance.