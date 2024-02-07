Telangana Aviation Academy signs MoU with ISRO’s NRSC to train drone pilots

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Aviation Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to provide advanced training for drone pilots.

The NRSC is one of the primary centres of ISRO.

The agreement was signed by the CEO of the Aviation Academy, S N Reddy, and NRSC director Prakash Chauhan, in the presence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and ISRO chairman S Somnath at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday, February 6.

The collaboration aims to provide cutting-edge training in drone operations.

NRSC is responsible for remote sensing satellite data acquisition and processing, data dissemination, aerial remote sensing, and decision support for disaster management.

NRSC has a data reception station at Shadnagar near Hyderabad for acquiring data from Indian remote sensing satellites as well as others.

It was established to manage data from aerial and satellite sources and is mostly financed by state and central government funds, but also engages in commercial business with private organizations.