Telangana awaiting Centre’s share for Indiramma housing scheme: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday, May 16, said the state government was awaiting the Centre’s share of funds for the Indiramma housing scheme and would bear the financial burden if the amount was not released within the next few weeks.

Speaking informally with reporters, the minister said the state had been waiting since March for the Centre to release its contribution of around Rs 1.13 lakh per house under the housing scheme.

He said final bill payments to beneficiaries had been temporarily withheld in anticipation of Central assistance.

Despite repeated representations by chief minister A Revanth Reddy and himself, the Centre had not sanctioned even a single rural house for Telangana so far, he alleged.

3.5 L houses sanctioned in phase 1: Min

The minister said more than 3.5 lakh houses had been sanctioned in the first phase of the Indiramma housing scheme, of which nearly 1.32 lakh houses had already been completed. Another 68,000 to 72,000 houses were expected to reach slab level by the end of June.

He said the second phase of the scheme would be launched by the chief minister in Adilabad on June 2. The government was also considering relaxations in the second phase by extending assistance to partially constructed houses, he added.

Ponguleti said the government planned to conduct joint surveys to permanently resolve inter-departmental land disputes and undertake comprehensive surveys in 70 revenue villages in every district.

The minister also said steps were being taken to address technical issues in registration offices through the introduction of new software at a cost of ₹14.08 crore. The software is expected to become operational within the next three to four months.

Ponguleti targets KCR

Targeting the previous BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Ponguleti alleged that land prices were increased twice within six months in 2022 in an “unscientific manner”.

He said the present Congress government was revising land values scientifically based on expert recommendations.

On Indiramma housing occupancy in Hyderabad

Referring to housing occupancy in Hyderabad, the minister said a survey found that nearly 16,000 of the 38,000 selected beneficiaries had not occupied the houses allotted to them.

He added that the government was examining “one-plus-one” housing models for brothers constructing homes on the same plot and was also considering redevelopment of old housing colonies such as Vambay and Rajiv Gruhakalpa, where several buildings had reportedly become structurally weak.