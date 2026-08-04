Telangana AYUSH doctors start indefinite strike for stipend hike

Hyderabad: Around 6,000 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) house surgeons and postgraduates across Telangana launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday, August 4, demanding a stipend hike, parity with allopathic counterparts, and resolution of financial grievances.

Protests were held at the Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic College in Erragadda, Konijeti Rosaiah Government Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet and the Government Nizamia Unani Hospital in Charminar.

A student protesting at Charminar said that they have submitted over 60 representations to the government in the past two years. He said that students are not able to focus on their work as their stipend cannot support their living expenses.

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He said that till 2016, the stipend would be increased by 15 per cent every two years and demanded that this system be revived. “Why did our stipend stop increasing after 2016? We demand that the government increase the stipend accordingly and clear all arrears.”

“Till Andhra and Telangana were together, they had funds to pay us, but now the situation is such that Andhra scholars get a stipend of Rs 60,000 while we get Rs 30,000,” he said.