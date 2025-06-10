UAE firms invest Rs 2125 crore in Telangana, to create over 5000 jobs

Hyderabad: UAE-based firms Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital have announced a significant investment of Rs 2,125 crore in Telangana, with a commitment to create 5,020 jobs for the state’s youth.

The announcement was made by Telangana’s IT and industries minister, Sridhar Babu, at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday, June 10.

The investment comes through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the two UAE companies and five Telangana-based firms: Revelations Biotech, Manakin Bio, Svobodha Infinity Investment Advisors, Exigent Drilling Technology, and Yentra Tech Controls. These partnerships span diverse sectors, including biotechnology, drilling technology, and tech controls, with investments ranging from Rs 80 crore to Rs 1,360 crore per company.

Minister Sridhar Babu pointed to Telangana’s strong track record, noting that over 60,000 government jobs have been filled in the past 18 months, while private investments exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore have generated more than one lakh jobs.

The minister also revealed that Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital have expressed interest in a follow-up investment of Rs 24,000 crore over the next three years, targeting high-growth sectors such as biotechnology, artificial intelligence, fintech, defence, energy, and public infrastructure.

Among the key projects in the pipeline are an ‘AI City’ and a ‘Fourth City,’ along with advancements in biotech research, particularly in anti-diabetic and sugar-reduction technologies.

Also Read 56,949 jobs filled in the last 10 months in Telangana

Addressing critics who claim that industries are leaving Telangana, Sridhar Babu dismissed such narratives as misinformation.

He urged the public to recognise the state’s thriving investment climate, emphasising that Telangana continues to attract major businesses and create employment opportunities.

To further strengthen the workforce, the minister announced the launch of ‘Young India Skills University,’ an institution designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing globally aligned skill development programs.