Telangana: Bajrang Dal protests against Director of Public Health

Hyderabad: The Bajrang Dal condemned the statement of G Srinivas Rao, Director of Health Telangana who during a program in Kothagudam Bhadadri district of Telangana allegedly stated ‘Covid pandemic’ ended because of Jesus Christ blessings and intervention.

Srinivas Rao said in his speech at the program held as part of Christmas celebrations that “COVID-19 subsided because of Jesus and India developed and Indians survived because of Christianity.”

He further said that the situation was not handled because of the treatment provided by doctors but because of the kindness of Jesus. Christians are the reason behind India’s development.” He made the remarks while attending a Christmas programme.

Mahesh Yadav, convenor, Bajrang Dal Hyderabad unit asked “If the Covid pandemic ended because of Jesus and Christianity, then what is the need for Srinivas Rao and the health department. He is using his position to promote himself and Christianity. He is eying a MLC seat so making such statements to hurt the other religions. We demand the Telangana CM sack him immediately else an agitation will be launched in all the 9,000 villages of Telangana by Bajrang Dal,” he threatened.

The Bajrang Dal members attempted to gatecrash into the Director of Medical Health office at Koti Sultan Bazar. The police prevented them and took them into custody. All were shifted to the police station and later released.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had also demanded that Srinivas Rao be suspended immediately for making provocative religious statements. VHP State president Surender Reddy, stated that Srinivas Rao is attempting to influence staff on religious grounds. They demanded that the government suspend him immediately or they move the High Court for necessary action.

Meanwhile, Srinivasa Rao denied making such statements, claiming that his comments were misconstrued.

Last month, Srinivasa Rao has received criticism from various quarters including the medical community for touching Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s feet during an official event at Pragati Bhavan. In the midst of criticism, he justified his behaviour by saying that Chandrasekhar Rao is like a parent to him.