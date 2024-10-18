Telangana Bajrang Dal to protest Secunderabad temple desecration on Sat

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bajrang Dal on Friday, October 18, demanded authorities act against those vandalising temples in Hyderabad and announced a protest at the collectorate on Saturday, October 19.

In a video message, Telangana convener Shiva Ramulu while making the announcement accused the Bajrang Dal of going soft against the culprits. “In the past few days, a few idols and a temple in Hyderabad have been desecrated. It has hurt the sentiments of Hindus in the state, in certain cases the culprit is held; however he is let off due to mental illness. Such issues should not be ignored.”

On October 10, a Durga idol placed at the Nampally exhibition grounds was desecrated leading to tensions in the area. However, a police investigation revealed that the mentally challenged accused entered the Durga pandal in search of food and vandalised the idol.

The accused, Krishnaiah Goud, was found to be mentally disturbed and is a native of Nagarkurnool district. “At 8:15 pm, we apprehended the accused at Feelkhana area. He is mentally unstable and doesn’t disclose many details. Two cases were registered one against Krishnaiah and another case against the organizers for failing to take proper security measures,” DCP central Akshansh Yadav said.

A protest will be held at the collectorate on Saturday said #BajrangDal convener pic.twitter.com/YOyvBnxAvu — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) October 18, 2024

On October 14, tension prevailed in Secunderabad after an idol in the Muthyalama temple was vandalised. A man broke into the temple after breaking the door. The local people who were alerted by the noise caught hold of the intruder and thrashed him. The local people informed the police who reached the spot and took him into custody. The man was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The accused in this case has been involved in similar incidents, with cases filed against him in Mumbai.