Telangana: Hindutva groups call for protest against state govt, police

Hyderabad: Hindutva groups – Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) – have called for a statewide protest on Monday, in Koti at 10 am. They alleged that the state government, as well as the state police, failed completely in stopping anti-Hindu forces.

The Hindutva groups referred to the recent protests by the Muslim community demanding the arrest of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh for making a controversial video where insensitive comments on Prophet Muhammed were made.

T Raja was arrested by the Telangana police under the PD Act (Preventive Detention Act) on August 26 after days of protests by Muslims in the city.

In a statement released on Sunday, they blamed the police for remaining “unresponsive” and alleged that Muslims were provoked to harass the Hindus.

“A conspiracy is afoot to engulf the peaceful Bhagyanagara with riots. This is completely denied by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP),” the statement said.

They demanded action against MP Assauddin Owaisi, who according to the right-wing groups, ‘took away about 100 criminals from the police stations in the Old City.’ They also demanded the arrest of Congress leaders Rashid Khan and Feroze Khan for their statements made during the unrest.

“IT minister K T Rama Rao should be stripped off from his ministerial position as he allowed the ‘Hindu traitor’ Munawar Faruqui to perform in Bhagyanagar before Vinayak Navratri,” the statement said.

“Let’s not forget that we are all Hindus. Tomorrow the whole state should know what is our capacity. These governments should know that if we are Hindus we can do anything. If you are a Hindu, participate in tomorrow’s program and protect your dharma,” the statement concluded.