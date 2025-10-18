Telangana bandh: BJP workers vandalise car showroom in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A Pavan Motors Nexa showroom in Nalgonda town suffered damage after members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shattered the glass during the Telangana bandh on Saturday, October 18.

In a CCTV footage of the showroom, a person wearing a BJP scarf is seen picking up a stone and throwing it at the showroom, even after its doors read, “Today the showroom is closed because of the BC Bandh.”

“Because of the bandh, we closed the showroom for the day. At around 9:25 am, some BJP workers hurled expletives at our security and questioned how we could keep our business open when they were fighting for BC reservations. We had informed in advance that we were working partially today. But they didn’t listen to us, and damaged the property of Pavan Nexa,” said one of the staff at the showroom.

On information, the Nalgonda rural sub-inspector of police (SI) and the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) visited the premises, identified the perpetrators and booked a case against them.

The statewide bandh was called against the High Court’s stay on 42 per cent BC quota in local body polls, by all political parties.

In Hyderabad, those intending to travel to their native towns to celebrate Deepawali were left in a lurch, as public transport came to a halt and cabs and autos allegedly charged double.