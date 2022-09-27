Telangana: Bandh called by supporters of Raja Singh evokes mixed response

Hyderabad: A bandh called by supporters of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh at Mallapur mandal in Jagtial district of Telangana evoked mixed response on Tuesday.

The call was made in protest against his detention at the Central Prison Cherlapally under the Preventive Detention Act last month.

Supporters of Raja Singh, who made derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad in a video last month, met the local business establishments owners in the past two days and sought their support in making the bandh a success. They argued that Munawar Faruqui who allegedly made derogatory comments against Hindu religious figures Lord Ram and Sita Devi was allowed to hold the program under full police security and T Raja Singh who opposed it is sent to jail.

Supporters of Raja Singh had called for bandh in different mandals of Telangana after his arrest. On different dates the bandhs were observed in Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Bhainsa, Gajwel, Armoor and other mandals earlier.

Raja Singh’s supporters had given mandal level bandh calls to ensure that their protest continues till his release and also to spread anti-TRS messages.