Telangana bandh: Eight held for vandalism in Hyderabad, get bail later

Hyderabad: Eight members of the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee were arrested on Sunday, October 19, for vandalism in Hyderabad during the bandh on October 18.

According to the Nallakunta SHO K Maruthi Prasad, the accused forcibly shut down shops during the protest. “Members of the BC JAC had violated the law by indulging in rioting under section 191, unlawful assembly under section 189 and destruction of property under section 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he said.

They were presented before the magistrate and granted bail.

The statewide bandh was called against the High Court’s stay order on 42 per cent quota to BCs in local body polls in Telangana. All political parties, including the ruling Congress, supported the agitation.

Vandalism in Hyderabad

Members of the BC JAC vandalised an HP Petrol bunk in Nallakunta. A Bajaj showroom and Raghavendra Tiffin Center were forcibly shut down after shoes were hurled. In Osmania University, tiffin shops were attacked by angry protestors.

One HP petrol bunk was vandalised by protestors in Nallakunta area. A Bajaj showroom and Raghavendra Tiffin Center were forcibly made to shut down after shoes were hurled leading to breaking of glass windows pic.twitter.com/NCBzNxFlh9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 18, 2025

Major RTC depots like MGBS, Rathifile, and Amberpet witnessed protests, with buses confined to depots.

On October 9, the Telangana High Court issued an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body elections.