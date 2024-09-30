Telangana: Bandi accuses Congress, BRS of fraud in Musi, Kaleshwaram projects

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday, September 30 accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress of corruption in the name of Kaleshwaram and Musi development projects.

He alleged that the Congress committed fraud of 1.5 lakh crore in the name of Musi Riverfront development. “The people in Hyderabad are done with the Congress. I see videos of people in distress due to demolitions undertaken by the HYDRA,” Kumar remarked.

He alleged that the people are being displaced despite possessing verified documents of their houses. He questioned whether it is right to ask people to vacate their houses in a short span of time and that too without any notice.

The Karimnagar MP asked whether “Indira rule” stands for troubling people and displacing them in the guise of development. He reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for a rally against the Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA).

Kumar asked the Telangana government to set aside it’s ‘destructive’ plan and think about public concerns humanely. “I thought the HYDRA was constituted for a good cause; however, I didn’t know it would cause so much harm to the people,” the BJP MP said while addressing the media in Karimnagar.

Telangana Musi Riverfront Development Corporation MD M Dana Kishore has made it clear that nobody will be forcefully evicted, or will be manhandled while being shifted to 2BHK houses from buffer zones and bed of the Musi River. He said that only after shifting them to their new houses, their old houses will be demolished.

The BJP MP also lashed out at the BRS alleging that the party committed corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in the name of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Reacting to Udyanidhi Stalin’s appointment as deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Kumar said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress should learn to handover key positions to party workets instead of family members.