Telangana: Bandi dares ‘green party’ AIMIM to contest all 119 seats

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief warned that his party would make sure that the ‘green party’ candidates forfeit their security deposits if the party leadership felt that the AIMIM should contest all 119 Assembly seats in the state.

Sanjay asserted that the Hindu majority, which makes up 80% of the population, has developed a ‘Hindutva fraternity,’ and that this will result in votes. He asserted that those who remain mute when the saffron flag, Lord Ayyappa, and Goddess Saraswathi are neither BJP members nor Hindus.

As part of the Praja Gosa-BJP Barosa programme in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday, Sanjay was giving a speech at a training intended for the speakers of the 11,000 meetings that will be held at the ‘Shakti Kendras.’ He claimed that because the Hindu community is expanding, the BRS is portraying itself in the Assembly as having no connection to AIMIM.

Sanjay attacked chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fiercely, claiming that the latter had given Godavari through SRSP to Maharashtra and Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh. He was curious as to why Telangana now has 28 lakh borewells, an increase from 18 lakh.

When asked why the BJP should win the election, Sanjay responded that his party will build homes for the homeless, put the PM Fasal Bima Yojana into effect, and give high-quality healthcare.

“Don’t think it’s not worthwhile to speak at street corners meetings with 100 or 200 people. Even Vajpayee and Advani held meetings with ten to twenty attendees while setting up the microphones and chairs by themselves,” Sanjay told party workers.