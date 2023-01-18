Telangana: Bandi Sanjay claims political conspiracy behind his son’s viral video

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that the case book against his son was nothing but a political conspiracy.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Bandi Sanjay went on to say that it was an illegal case booked by K Chandrashekhar Rao to settle political scores with him and added that it is unfair to involve youngsters in their political fights.

Sanjay remarked that the viral video portraying his son having a fight with a fellow student is an old one and it’s being circulated now just to harass him.

“Students fight and patch up. The boy had confessed he was at fault. Who gave the right to KCR to intervene and direct the police to file a case? This is a conspiracy. I myself will surrender my son to the police, will they indulge in third-degree on him or hit him with lathi? Three young lives have been unnecessarily stigmatized by filing cases against them to destroy their careers,” Bandi added.

He further said, “we are not afraid of such threats. My son will present himself to the police official concerned.”

The leader charged that this incident could also be a ruse to cover up for the criticism of official sanction for Mukarram Jah’s burial and about KT Rama Rao’s intemperate utterances on the Yadadri temple.

The BJP leader further pointed out that the college should have informed the parents and organised counselling for them, before lodging a complaint with the police.