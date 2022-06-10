Telangana: Bandi Sanjay credits PM for Article 370, triple talaq

Published: 10th June 2022
Telangana: Bandi Sanjay credits Modi for repealing tripple Talaq calls him Muslim women's saviour
Bandi Sanjay (photo: Twitter screengrab)

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday credited Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for repealing Article 370 and triple talaq.

The Karimnagar MP said by repealing Article 370, Modi let the world know that Kashmir is an integral part of India. Addressing a public meeting, Kumar said “Modi is great leader who abolished triple talaq, and defended the rights of the Muslim women.”

Telangana unit of the BJP shared a video of Kumar’s address on Twitter.

Bandi Sanjay placed under house arrest

Earlier on Friday, the Karimnagar MP was placed under house arrest ahead of the BJP’s protest against hike in bus fare by the Telangana government. Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers at the leaders residence, preventing him from participating in the protest.

