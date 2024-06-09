Telangana: Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy thank Modi for cabinet ministries

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP state chief Kishan Reddy thanked PM-designate Modi for inducting them in as Union ministers.

Bandi wrote on X thanking the party, Modi and the people of Karimnagar for the opportunity.

“From streets of Karimnagar to being recommended for appointment as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers – As I write this, I cannot express enough on how grateful I am to people of Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency,” he wrote.

From streets of Karimnagar to being recommended for appointment as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers – As I write this, I cannot express enough on how grateful I am to people of Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency, @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji,… pic.twitter.com/neh3meDjey — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 9, 2024

Bandi Sanjay has been appointed as minister of state in the union council of ministers.

Bandi’s family elated

Speaking to reporters at Bandi’s Karimnagar residence, his wife Aparna said this would be the best moment in their lives.

“We are all very happy and thank everyone. We thank BJP party leaders and workers. It is due to everyone’s hard work and prayers that we are here. It is due to (Goddess) Mata Rani’s blessings we are seeing this day. We are very blessed to have this day. I think this is the best moment we have in our life,” she said.

‘Thankyou Secunderabad’

“With the blessings of the people of Secunderabad & Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi, I will be taking oath as Union Minister today at 7pm. “My gratitude to the constituents of Secunderabad, Hon’ble PM, @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji, Sr leaders, and all well-wishers for reiterating trust and faith in me. I seek your continued support,” BJP chief G Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X for inducting him into the BJP-led NDA Cabinet that would be sworn in on Sunday evening at the national capital.

He also thanked BJP national president J P Nadda and the people of his constituency.

Reddy won from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, defeating his Congress rival D Nagender.