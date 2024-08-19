Telangana Bandi Sanjay slams Sonia Gandhi, Congress over loan waiver

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, August 19, criticized the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi over the issue of loan waivers for farmers.

Kumar took a dig at Gandhi, stating that she promised to waive off the loans of all farmers, but only a few loans were actually waived. “The farmers were cheated by Sonia Gandhi, who promised to waive off Rs 40,000 crore but spent only Rs 17,000 crore,” he alleged.

The Karimnagar MP further criticized the Congress government for not implementing the six guarantees, including Rythu Bharosa, Vidya Bharosa, and the Mahalakshmi scheme, among others. “When the people seek answers on these issues, the Congress diverts them by harping on BRS’ merger with the BJP,” Kumar remarked.

“There are reports that K Chandrashekar Rao has put a lid on the Congress, which is why the Kaleswaram, drugs, and phone tapping cases were closed. Those who spoke of imprisoning KCR and his family are silent now. Some reports suggest that KCR has completed the BRS merger with Congress,” the minister claimed.

“When it comes to family rule, both the BRS and Congress are good at it, and hence they are united,” Kumar added.

Refuting speculations of a BRS merger with the saffron party, Kumar said, “The BJP has no need to merge with BRS. If the merger happens, the BJP will not come to power in the state. Congress needs it more since everyone in that party desires to be the chief minister.”

“You never know when someone will help you. That is why MLAs are being recruited to consolidate power. They are prepared to merge. The BJP is against corruption and family rule. There is no intention of including BRS in the BJP. The Congress party has stopped caring about people,” the MP stressed.

He further claimed that the Congress regime was rattled, “The regime seems to be rattled and not responding unless asked. The government wants to stop irrigation in Karimnagar district.”

Kumar urged the government to resolve the irrigation issue at the earliest without causing problems for cultivation and drinking water.

Earlier in the day, BRS MLA T Harish Rao also criticized the government for not providing loan waivers to farmers.