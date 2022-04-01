Telangana: Bandi Sanjay slams TRS for not releasing pensions

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday took a dig at the Telangana Rashtra Samiti led government for not releasing pensions for the last three years.

The BJP MP wrote a letter to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) asking him to act on his election promise of lowering the eligible age to avail of pension schemes from 65 to 57 years. He further stated a few points from the TRS’ election manifesto in his letter.

“As per point number 2 on page 12 of the TRS election manifesto in 2018, the party promised to lower the age limit for Aasara pension beneficiaries from 65 to 57 years. Currently, there are 39 lakh Aasara pension beneficiaries in the state and 11 lakh new beneficiaries who fit the age eligibility criteria,” he said.

The Karimnagar representative said that the government hasn’t yet initiated the scheme which is supposed to provide 78,624 for the last 39 months.

The state government has announced that new pensions will be granted from April 1, but no exercise has yet begun.