Telangana: Bandi Sanjay turns singer as RSS completes 100 years

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar has recorded special songs for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s centenary celebrations, earning praises from many.

Promo clips of the politician’s recordings are making rounds on the internet along with reports of the ‘full version’ of the songs being released in Karimnagar on Friday, March 27, on the occasion of Ramnavami.

RSS is a right-wing Hindutva organisation founded by KB Hedgewar in 1925 and completed 100 years on October 2, 2025. Over the years, the organisation has developed its presence in all sections of the Indian society, including politics. The BJP acts as the main political wing of the Sangh.

Bandi Sanjay, who has been associated with the Sangh for several years, garnered praise for his singing and dedication to the organisation. “What a beautiful rendition! True karyakarta spirit. Bandi Sanjay garu singing from the heart for RSS centenary. Proud moment!” said one X user.

“Strong leaders, strong roots, strong nation! This is the spirit that drives Bharat forward,” said another user.