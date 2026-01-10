Telangana bans Almont-Kid Syrup after alert from CDSCO

The advisory said the syrup was manufactured by Tridus Remedies, Bihar.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration on Saturday issued an urgent advisory to immediately stop the use of Almont-Kid Syrup, commonly prescribed to treat allergies, hay fever, and asthma in children, as it was allegedly found adulterated with Ethylene Glycol (EG), a highly toxic substance.

A notification of the DCA said it received an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata, regarding a laboratory report that has declared the syrup (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium Syrup) as adulterated.

“ In light of the above, the public is hereby strongly advised to immediately stop the use of the above syrup, if in possession, and report the same to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay,” the DCA said

The public may also report possession of the said product directly to the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, through the Toll-Free Number, it added.

The advisory said the syrup (Batch No.: AL-24002) was manufactured by Tridus Remedies, Bihar.

