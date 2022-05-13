Telangana BC commission meets with Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Hyderabad: The four-member Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes (TSCBC) delegation led by chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao met with the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Friday.

On the occasion, they asked the chief minister questions, presented him with books and held conversation about Telangana’s progress for minority welfare for 10 minutes.

The members of the commission spoke to Stalin about the activities they will soon be taking up. They told him about the collection of quantifiable data, reservation percentages, and methods of effectively collecting information from the concerned government authorities.

The commission also visited the EVK Sampath memorial on Friday.

TSCBC has been tasked by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to research BC reservation implementation in various states and submit a report to the state government on the percentage of reservations that can be extended to BCs in Telangana’s local body elections, keeping in mind the Supreme Court’s 50 percent overall cap.