Telangana BC Commission pushes to add 40 castes in central OBC list

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission has urged the state government to act swiftly to include 40 castes, currently excluded from the Central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, in the central list.

This decision was made during a review meeting at the Commission’s office in Khairatabad, following public hearings conducted in former district headquarters across the state.

While Telangana’s BC list includes 130 castes, only 90 are recognized in the central OBC list. The state government had earlier sent proposals for the inclusion of the remaining 40 castes, but the central government has yet to issue orders.

The Commission conducted two phases of public hearings: the first from October 28 to November 2, and the second from November 18 to 26. These hearings reviewed the exclusion of certain castes and identified issues with the names of some groups, such as Dommara, Pichakuntla, Budabukkala, and Tammali.

The Commission has proposed corrections to these names and plans to hold public consultations on these changes. A notification has been issued inviting public opinion for a month.

Additionally, the Commission discussed other issues, including reservation policies, and plans to submit recommendations to the state government.

Earlier in the day, BC Welfare Department Secretary E. Sridhar met with Commission Chairman G. Niranjan and other members to discuss key matters.

Later, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi led a delegation to submit a memorandum requesting increased reservations for backward classes among Muslims.