Telangana BC Commission receives 58 representations

The hearing attracted over 600 attendees, including members of the public and various caste organizations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th November 2024 8:43 am IST
BC Commission's hearing gets 72 affidavits in Rangareddy
Hyderabad: The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes, chaired by G Niranjan, received 58 representations from various backward class (BC) sub-caste associations during a public hearing held on Monday, November 25.

Many of these associations requested that reservations for BCs be allocated in proportion to their population percentage within the state.

During the session, representatives submitted affidavits expressing concerns about being excluded from the BC list since 2014 without prior notice, and they urged for their re-inclusion in the BC category.

Niranjan informed the media that this recent hearing added to the 1,224 affidavits collected from public hearings conducted across 10 combined districts prior to this event.

