Telangana: BC Commission to visit Karimnagar today for feedback

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Backward Classes (BC) Commission is set to conduct a visit to the Karimnagar district today, November 1, 2024, District Collector Pamela Satpathy informed.

This visit aims to analyze the socio-political and economic conditions of backward classes in the region.

During this visit, a meeting will be held at the Karimnagar C\collectorate auditorium, where the chairman of the BC Commission and his team will gather feedback from the public.

Collector Satpathy urged residents of the united Karimnagar district, which includes Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagityal, and Rajanna Sircilla, to attend this meeting at 10 am to share their opinions and insights.

The BC Commission will focus on collecting public feedback regarding various backward classes, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), BCs, minorities, and nomadic tribes.

The Collector emphasized that representatives from different social groups, public representatives, and interested individuals are encouraged to submit their written opinions to the BC Commission team.

They can do so by filling out six sets of prescribed formats and presenting them at the Collectorate.