Telangana: BC leaders complain over alleged violence by police at suicide victim’s house

Hyderabad: A delegation led by BC Rajyadhikara Samiti President Dasu Suresh met the Telangana Human Rights Commission in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Monday and handed over a report for alleged violence and abusive language by the police at Pravallika’s house, who had died by suicide in her hostel.

Speaking to ANI, BC Rajyadhikara Samiti President Dasu Suresh said, “I, along with a few others, had gone to the place of Pravallika, who had committed suicide. A mob of 20 policemen tried to lift us and treated us very badly. It caused us wounds, tore my shirt, and they also used unparliamentary language.”

“It is objectionable. On the other side, the government is saying that Pravallika committed suicide because of a love affair. It is also objectionable. KTR might be thinking that, as she belongs to the OBC, nobody will question them. Is the national party keeping quiet because she belongs to the OBC? KTR should understand the pain that the family is undergoing. We are taking the issue that the police have used unarliamentary words against us to the Human Rights Commission. We want the commission to take action against the police officers. On the other hand, we want a sitting judge inquiry or CBI inquiry into this case,” he added.

On Saturday, a woman allegedly died by suicide due to the postponement of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam notification. Speaking to ANI, her brother claimed that the girl fell into depression after the exams were postponed.

23-year-old Pravalika allegedly died by suicide in her room in a hostel in Ashok Nagar. After getting the news of the suicide, students gathered in huge numbers and staged a protest against the government by blocking the main road in the area and not allowing the police to shift the body.

During the investigation, police found a suicide note in which she said sorry to her family and that she couldn’t do anything for them, an official said.