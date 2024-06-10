Telangana BC panel seeks suggestions from experts on caste census

Hyderabad: The Telangana state commission for backward classes, which is in the process of working out the modalities for conducting the caste census in Telangana, will soon be submitting its action plan to the State government after eliciting opinions and suggestions from experts.

The commission, which held a meeting with experts on Monday, June 10, will be taking suggestions from the representations of various caste-based associations, NGOs, anthropologists, leaders from the communities, linguistics experts and social scientists before devising their plan.

Conducting caste census in Telangana has been one of the poll promises made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during Congress’ election campaign for the assembly elections. After coming to power, in February the State’s legislative assembly has passed a resolution to further the same.