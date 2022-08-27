Telangana BC Panel winds up four-day Madhya Pradesh study tour.

Hyderabad: A four-member Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes (TSCBC) delegation led by chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao on Saturday met the officials of Madhya Pradesh OBC Welfare, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

The meeting took place on the last day of a four-day study tour to learn first-hand information about the survey methods employed in the Triple Test Mandates.

Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, Members Ch. Upendra, Shubhapradh Patel Nooli, K.Kishore Goud and Member Secretary, B. Venkatesham, IAS of Telangana BC Commission held a pointed discussion with regard to the recent amendments to the PR Act, quantum of specified reservation and the steps taken in implementation of OBC reservations in the local body elections.

The Commission gathered relevant GOs, reports and other official documents which are said to have facilitated the smooth process of legally acceptable OBC reservations in the local bodies.

It also understood the key role of PR, Rural Development and OBC Welfare in shaping up the final report of the BC Commission which was submitted to the Apex court for its approval and endorsement.

The Telangana BC commission had last visited the state of Tamil Nadu to study the methodology and other parameters in the implementation of backward class reservations in local body elections.