Telangana: Bhadrachalam temple launch online room reservations for Rama Navami

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala has introduced this facility to accommodate the anticipated surge of devotees on April 17 and 18.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2024 8:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: Devotees attending the Sri Rama Navami and Maha Pattabhishekam festivities at the Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam located in the Bhadrachalam district can now reserve rooms online at their convenience.

District collector Dr Priyanka Ala introduced the facility to accommodate the anticipated surge of devotees on April 17 and 18.

The option to book rooms is available through the temple’s website. Devotees interested in securing accommodation can do so by visiting the website.

