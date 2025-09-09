Telangana BJP announces new state executive with 22 members

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has finalised its new state executive committee with 22 members. Party state president N Ramchander Rao announced the names on Monday, September 8, following the directions of national president JP Nadda, the party said.

The new team gives prominence to youth and includes three general secretaries, eight vice-presidents, eight secretaries and presidents for seven party morchas.

In terms of representation, out of the 22 members, 11 are from the OC category, seven from the BCs, three from the SCs and one from the ST community. Six women have secured positions in the committee.

Former GHMC mayor Banda Karthik Reddy, Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, NV Subhash among inclusions

Among the prominent leaders included are former GHMC mayor Banda Karthik Reddy, former Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, former minister Devender Goud’s son T Veerender Goud, former MLA Baddam Bal Reddy’s son Baddam Mahipal Reddy and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s grandson NV Subhash.

Also Read Supreme Court rejects BJP’s plea against Telangana CM Revanth

Five members from the previous executive have been retained.

The general secretaries in the new team are N Goutham Rao, T Veerender Goud and Vemula Ashok. The vice-presidents are Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, Kasam Venkateshwarlu, Bandari Shantikumar, M Jayashree, Kolli Madhavi, Jarupula Gopi, also known as Kalyan Naik, Raghunath Rao and Banda Karthik Reddy.

The secretaries are O Srinivas Reddy, Koppu Basha, Bharat Prasad, Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, Sravanthi Reddy, Karanam Parneet, Baddam Mahipal Reddy and Tootlapalli Ravikumar. Devaki Vasudev has been appointed treasurer, Vijay Surana Jain as joint treasurer, and NV Subhash has been named chief spokesperson.

The morcha presidents include Mekala Shilpareddy for Mahila Morcha, Ganesh Kunde for Yuva Morcha, Baswapuram Lakshminarsayya for Kisan Morcha, Kanthi Kiran for SC Morcha, Nenavath Ravi Naik for ST Morcha, Gadamalla Anand Goud for OBC Morcha and Sardar Jaganmohan Singh for Minority Morcha.