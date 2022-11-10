Telangana: BJP calls for unbiased investigation in poaching case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a writ appeal in the High Court seeking an impartial investigation into the TRS MLA poaching case allegedly involving brokers linked to the saffron party.

“It is TRS who has managed this affair, ready to sell it. They have accused us of trying to buy MLAs. The BJP is in no way involved in this. However, the mudslinging on BJP continues unabated. Looking at these developments, it is clear that it is a conspiracy to discredit BJP according to a plan,” read the press release issued by the party.

“In this context, there is a possibility that the investigation by the state police may be biased and we are knocking on the doors of the state high court for an impartial investigation. Even before the High Court orders came, the Chief Minister himself held a press meet and blamed the BJP,” read the release published with the approval of BJP state general secretary Premender Reddy.

The BJP further stated that, “In order to prove our innocence in this case, which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government has cooked up beautifully, we have filed a writ appeal to set up an SIT under the supervision of a CBI or High Court judge and conduct an investigation impartially,”