Telangana: BJP candidate spent Rs 5.22 Cr to buy votes in Munugode, says TRS

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, transferred huge amounts to different bank accounts in Munugode assembly constituency to buy votes. The Munugode by-poll will be held on November 3.

TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar in his complaint to the ECI alleged, “We have a clear source of information that transfer of money to local residents/companies/firms of Munugode by the BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy from his family owned company to a tune of Rs 5.22 crore was used for purchasing the votes.”

The TRS leader alleged that transfer of funds details through Rajgopal’s family-owned Sushee Infra transferred the money to different bank accounts in Munugode constituency. He claimed that transfers of funds from his companies to the individuals companies / funds and party members were made to 23 bank accounts all are located and situated in Munugode.

“These recipients (of money) are different kinds of traders, individuals etc, who have no business connections with the transferor company. The trade details of the companies that got money are given hereinabove. They are all residents of munugode constituency. The transfer of funds in the way in which they are taking place is not only illegal and it is a clear violation of Model Code of Conduct and also constitutes a serious prosecutable offence,” said TRS’s Soma Bharath Kumar.

He further added that the accounts furnished in the complaint are to be seized and moment of money from and into the accounts is to be frozen immediately without any delay in the interest of justice.

“It is obvious, this money is intended to purchase the votes and influence the voters illegally in contravention of the law. The trail of the funds into these accounts and as well as if already distributed and how this amount is spent is a matter of record. As such, this authority is duty bound to take serious action without any delay. It is submitted, the monumental way in which money is transferred to these account for the purpose of spending in the elections by the BJP Party Candidate is shame on democratic process and a challenge to the Election Commission,” he added in his complaint

The TRS also pointed out that Sushee Infra and Mining Limited company was the company to which a coal mining contract worth Rs.18,000 crore was awarded, after which Rajgopal Reddy resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP.