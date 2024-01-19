Telangana BJP chief appoints new district chiefs, morcha heads

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy announced the appointment of district presidents and chiefs of five other wings of the party on Thursday night, January 18.

Some of the prominent district chiefs include Dinesh Kumar Kulachari for Nizamabad, G Krishna Reddy for Karimnagar, Godavari for Sangareddy, Gaddam Srinivas for Medak, Ranga Reddy (Urban) Sama Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad B. Shyam Sundar Goud, and Ranga Reddy (rural) B Narsimha Reddy.

The new chiefs for the party’s morchas are as follows:

Kisan Morcha: P Ganga Reddy

Mahila Morcha: Dr. Shilpa

OBC Morcha: Anand Goud

Yuva Morcha: S Mahender

SC Morcha: K Sridhar

ST Morcha: Dr. J Gopi

The party said that the chiefs of the Kisan morcha and the minority morcha will soon be announced. The appointments come as part of the saffron party’s preparation for the soon to come Lok Sabha elections.